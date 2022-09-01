WAOW remembers Neena Pacholke

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- This has been one of the toughest weeks for us here at News 9.
Neena Pacholke's light burned bright in her 27 years of life, and now we're hearing from many of those impacted by her time with us.
"She was a ray of sunshine and she brought so much joy and happiness into our lives, we'll miss her forever," said Ally Peters.
Sunshine is something that came up a lot when people were describing Neena.
"You saw that big smile..... and I didn't even know her yet, and I said wow mom, she radiates, and I can't wait to work with her," said Kathryn Halvorsen.
"She really just brought such sunshine to this station, and she just radiated everywhere she went," said Sabrina Lee.
That smile was the same one you saw no matter where she went.
It's the smile that made everyone she met feel like they were lifelong friends.
"Everything was friend, and that's how she was with everybody, no matter who they were. You were her friend. And she let that shine through with her smile and her laughter," said Chandra Lynn.
"It didn't matter if you saw her once every week at work, or once every day, she was always a friend to everybody," said Ben Zitouni.
Jackson Garlock said, "she was my first friend here at News 9, and it wasn't just me, she was most people's first friend here at News 9."
Brad Miller added, "if you knew Neena for five minutes, it was like you had a friend for life. It didn't matter if you knew her for five years or five minutes, she was someone who could be that person for you. And I think she was that type of person for everyone she knew."
The native Floridian embraced Central Wisconsin with an enthusiasm that was hard to match.
"She really cared about this community. It wasn't just a job for her, she wasn't just doing it because it was her job. She really cared about these events that she would go to, all these charity events," said Leo Costello.
Justin Loew said, "she was such a fun presence on the morning show, and she liked to do a lot of the things that I like to do, that we all like to do here in Northcentral Wisconsin, so that made her a real special person to be at this TV station and in our area."
"Everyone loved her and it's for a good reason. She would go out of her way to help people. She would always do everything in the community, meet the viewers," said Brendan Mackey.
Neena left a strong, unique impact on everyone she met.
Whether it was needing help with her sink at home...
"And I got one of those things that you jam in there to grab whatever's in there, and I just started pulling up noodles, all these little noodles, and I asked her, and she said, "I don't know." said Curtis Aderholdt.
Or her impact on many young journalists.
"I wouldn't be half the journalist that I am without all the knowledge and support and encouragement that she poured into me," said Jade Henschel.
"Every time something happens in the middle of the show, or there's something at the beginning of the show, I hear her, I hear her saying, you got this, keep going, you're going to make it through," said Adriana Daniel.
There's no doubt Neena loved hard, and was loved hard.
"Neena was the first person to reach out to you, make you feel special, make you feel important, make you feel loved. We all loved her, and I'm going to try to how she did, just giving as much love as I can, and spreading as much joy and positivity as I can," said Natalie Sopyla.
And as we figure out how to move forward without our bright light, Neena's voice rings true.
"Make sure that you all stay strong out there."