Warm weather could impact ice fishing

(WAOW) -- Ice fishing season is in full swing in Central Wisconsin.
Justin Gaiche, owner of Chase Outdoors in Rothschild, says now is a great time to head out.
"Ice conditions have been really good compared to where they started out, we kind of had a weird change of a lot of snowfall and that big storm and we didn't have great conditions at that time," he said.
But the warmer weather we've been seeing lately could still have an impact, softening ice in spots.
"Here locally where we still have a lot of flowages and moving water, there's still a lot of areas that are not suggested for vehicle travel right now, especially river channels, bridges and things of that nature," Gaiche said.
While you might find better ice the further north you go, Cody Sirny, a fishing guide based out of Mosinee, says if we don't get colder weather it could cut the season short.
"If you have that water that sits on top of the ice and the weather decides it wants to get cold again, it'll create slush pockets in the ice weakening the ice," Sirny said.
But for right now, Gaiche and Sirny say it's a good time to go, as long as you follow the proper safety measures. It's important to familiarize yourself with the body of water you're headed out to, and make sure to check that it's safe.
"It's not just how deep the ice is, it's what kind of ice," Gaiche said. "That good clear black see through stuff is what you want to look out for."
Always bring emergency gear with you.
"Ice picks that you can carry around your neck, I suggest using those as well just in case worst case scenario does happen," Sirny said.