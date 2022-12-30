Warmer Temperatures Causing Dangers for Ice Fishing

Every winter, Wisconsinites hit the ice to catch a variety of fish, and have fun with their friends, but when temperatures go above freezing, it can make for some not so fun conditions on the ice. An area fire department warning residents to always check the ice before they go out.
Kyle Kilty, a lieutenant with the Riverside Fire District, said, "So the biggest thing is checking ice conditions, so as you go along using a spud bar, basically a long-handled ice chisel. To go out as you're walking hitting the ice in front of you to make sure that it's not breaking through."
And once you've set up your camp, Kilty also recommends digging a couple of test holes to test thickness of the ice. He also said to let someone know when you're going ice fishing, and when you'll be back so someone knows where you are.