Warmer weather on the way

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- If you've been feeling a chill over the past few days, you're not alone.
60 degree days across much of Central Wisconsin have left it feeling more like fall than summer.
But don't get used to it.
Stormtrack 9 Chief Meteorologist Justin Loew said there have been a few 90 degree days this year so far, and next week we could expect to see more, so act now if you're looking to beat the heat.
"Any time when you have warmer weather and it gets about 90 and it's humid, the heat index climbs up there, you're just going to want to be more mindful with working out in the heat," Loew explained. "Find some shade, go in the air conditioning, drink some cold water, things like that."
Swimming pools and cooling centers will be open around the area to give everyone a place to get out of the heat. If you live in Wausau, the Marathon County Public Library is serving as a cooling center all summer long.
Officials from the library said they will have water and cool places to sit for anyone who needs it.