Warming Centers Extending Hours

As temperatures throughout our area plunge, officials are urging everyone to stay home and out of the cold, but for some, that's not an option. Warming centers are opening up their doors to those in need.
Bob Grady, the operations manager at The Open Door in Wausau, said, "Our current guests include a lot of people from the homeless community. It's a place to have a hot cup of coffee, have a conversation with others, and with staff here."
The Open Door extending its hours to 6 p.m. only for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but they're not the only warming center around, our news partner WXPR Radio reports that the MAC Home in Merrill is also making an effort to get people out of the cold.
Theresa Anthony, the executive director of the MAC Home, said, "With the colder weather, or snow, we do allow people to stop in to warm up during the hours that we're normally closed because we do have staff here 24/7."
Area warming centers are also taking donations of winter clothes, those can be used or new.