...VERY WINDY WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW TONIGHT AND SATURDAY...

.Low pressure over southern Ontario will continue to intensify as it
tracks north towards western Quebec on Saturday. Bands of light snow
wrapping around the western flank of the storm will affect mainly
eastern Wisconsin from time to time, and lake-effect snow will
increase in the Lake Superior snowbelt of northern Wisconsin.
However, the main impact from the storm will be widespread blowing
and drifting snow, caused by strong northwest winds. The wind will
drive wind chills to 15 below to 35 below zero.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow and low wind chills. Additional
snow accumulations up to an inch possible. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph. Wind chills 20 below to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times, especially in
open areas. The combination of wind and cold could result in
exposed skin suffering frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Warming Centers Extending Hours

As temperatures throughout our area plunge, officials are urging everyone to stay home and out of the cold, but for some, that's not an option. Warming centers are opening up their doors to those in need. 

Bob Grady, the operations manager at The Open Door in Wausau, said, "Our current guests include a lot of people from the homeless community. It's a place to have a hot cup of coffee, have a conversation with others, and with staff here."

The Open Door extending its hours to 6 p.m. only for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but they're not the only warming center around, our news partner WXPR Radio reports that the MAC Home in Merrill is also making an effort to get people out of the cold.

Theresa Anthony, the executive director of the MAC Home, said, "With the colder weather, or snow, we do allow people to stop in to warm up during the hours that we're normally closed because we do have staff here 24/7." 

Area warming centers are also taking donations of winter clothes, those can be used or new. 

