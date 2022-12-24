Warming Centers Seeing Increase in Clients

With sub-zero temperatures becoming all too common, those in need of shelter are heading to area warming centers, those centers saying that they are trying to keep as many people out of the cold as possible.
The Open Door in Wausau is one of many warming centers across the state, and like many others, they're seeing an increase in the amount of people coming through their doors.
Bob Grady, the operations manager at The Open Door, said, "It does get higher during the winter to begin with, but yesterday we had over 40 people here throughout the day between the hours of 5 am and noon, and today we will probably come close to that or exceed it by the end of the day."
Grady says people come to The Open Door to find a place where they feel safe, get out of the cold , and enjoy a hot meal. But the thing he says he's most proud of is the amount of volunteers the center has gotten from the community.
Grady said, "The volunteers that have stepped up to the plate from the community, many of them have never been here before, are jumping right in and perhaps engaging in activities with our clients that they're not used to experiencing."
If you would like to volunteer at The Open Door, you can give them a call at (715) 848-4044.