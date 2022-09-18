WATCH: Live coverage of Queen Elizabeth funeral services Monday

LONDON (WAOW) -- ABC News is airing coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19, 2022, beginning at approximately 4:30 a.m. Central time and concluding at 11 a.m. David Muir and Robin Roberts will anchor coverage From London alongside ABC News correspondents and contributors.
WAOW newscasts will be streaming as usual on our website. WAOW will air our 11 a.m. newscast on Monday.
Muir will anchor a special edition of “World News Tonight” from London on Monday. “GMA3: What You Need to Know” will also originate from London on Monday, with Holmes and Robach anchoring the program following coverage of the queen’s funeral.
ABC News Live will have coverage throughout the weekend, capturing the moments and events ahead of the state funeral. Anchors Diane Macedo and Kyra Phillips will anchor throughout the day on Monday. The queen’s funeral will also be available to stream on ABC. News Live.