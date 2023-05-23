 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade,
Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto,
Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

WATCH: Wranglers capture runaway cow on I-75 in Oakland County

Wranglers capture a runaway cow on I-75 in Oakland County, Michigan.

 Michigan State Police Second District/WWJ

OAKLAND COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) -- It was an eventful Sunday afternoon on I-75 in Holly as a runaway cow managed to get on the freeway.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to a traffic control request around 2:50 p.m. Sunday along I-75 near Belford Road as a group attempted to wrangle a cow that was stuck in a gravel pit on Belford Road.

A group of wranglers on horses and four-wheelers on the shoulder of I-75 attempted to capture the cow, but the bovine outsmarted them and ran across the northbound lanes of I-75.

Troopers shut down the northbound and southbound lanes for safety.

The group eventually captured and removed the cow from the freeway.

MSP says the cow is now back in the pasture.

