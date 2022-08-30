Artrageous coming to Wisconsin Rapids on Sept. 29

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- A creative and unique arts experience is coming to the Performing Arts Center in Wisconsin Rapids on Sept. 29. The Arts Council’s 47th Season Opens with “Artrageous”.
Enjoy on one stage, giant masterpieces being created before your eyes and join the challenge of seeing if you can guess what is being created. Artrageous artists use bold colors with hands and brushes as they are inspired by the troupe’s vocalists, musicians, and dancers, as they race to complete the paintings before the last note is played.
Artrageous invites community and a sense of togetherness as the whole show culminates in a live arts installation at the end of each concert. Audiences interact with the gallery and the performers. To view a video click here.
The performance is held at the Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids, 1801 16th Street South, Wisconsin Rapids, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. Tickets are $36 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased 24/7 at www.SavorTheArts.org. You may also call 715-424-2787 or stop in at The Arts Council at 1040 8th Street South, Suite 101, Wisconsin Rapids, between 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to obtain tickets.
An “Artreach” workshop is included for students at 3 p.m. the afternoon of the performance. These workshops are geared toward middle school and high school students. For additional information, please call 715-424-2787.