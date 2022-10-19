Hiring event at Sentry for IT team

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Sentry Insurance is a large company with 700-plus employees in its IT department alone.
The IT team is hosting its first-ever hiring event Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m at SentryWorld, 601 Michigan Ave. North, in Stevens Point.
Attendees at the event can meet Sentry IT staff, discover what software, tools and platforms the company uses, learn job details about specific areas of IT and apply for a position. Sentry leaders say to bring your resume to the hiring event. You can also view openings at jobs.sentry.com (jobs dot sentry dot com).