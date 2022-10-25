Psychologist warns not to dress as Dahmer for Halloween

(WAOW) -- With Halloween less than a week away, odds are costumes have already been bought. While some are funny or scary, others can even go as far as to be traumatic for some.
For instance, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. With the popularity of the new Netflix series about his life, concerned citizens are warning people not to dress as Dahmer for Halloween this year. Reason being, they are saying that it is tasteless and could be traumatic for the families of Dahmer's victims, by reminding them of the worst time of their lives.
Michelle Lassa, the clinical director at Behavioral Health Clinic, said, "I think it brings up a lot of wounds for people, and in some cases those wounds might not ever get healed."
Lassa continued by saying that Halloween is supposed to be fun, and not bring up traumatic events.
She added if you are looking to wear a scary costume this Halloween, you should dress as a fictional killer like Michael Myers or Jason Voorhees.