Water main break closes Portage County health and human services building

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — The Portage County Health and Human Services Ruth Gilfry Center building closed Monday and will remain closed until further notice due to a water main emergency.
The Ruth Gilfry Center building is located at 817 Whiting Avenue in Stevens Point. Service to clients will continue.
According to Portage County Executive Office news release, people served by the Health and Human Services Department should contact their assigned case worker. Scheduled meetings and the immunization clinic at the Ruth Gilfry building will be rescheduled the release said.
Contact Health and Human Services in Stevens Point at 715-345-5350.