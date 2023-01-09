Water main break will affect traffic rest of work week on North Central Ave. in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — A water main break on Tuesday morning adjacent to Starbucks in the 1700 block of North Central Avenue will affect traffic for the rest of the work week according to a press release from the city of Marshfield.
The work to repair the main break is expected to last four days.
The water main break will require the shifting of northbound and southbound traffic lanes for the safe operation of maintenance equipment, the press release stated. Both northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
The press release also stated:
Please note: The lane reductions on North Central Avenue may cause significant delays and may affect left turn access to businesses in the 1700 block of North Central Avenue.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution through construction zones and please be aware of changing road conditions and reduced vehicle speeds.