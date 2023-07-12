Water main struck Tuesday in downtown Stevens Point, normal service restored

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - A contractor working on a large reconstruction project for the City of Stevens Point struck a watermain causing a break on Minnesota Avenue on Tuesday.
According to Joel Lemke, Director of Public Utilities and Transportation for the city of Stevens Point said the main was struck just after 4 p.m. on Minnesota Ave. south of Clark Street.
Utility staff was on-site quickly to isolate the break and restore normal service, Lemke said via email.
The high rate of flow through some of the water mains in the city during this break created brown or black coloration to the water in parts of Stevens Point, he said.
The email also said:
Customers are encouraged to flush their water from a faucet or fixture that does not contain a screen if they are experiencing discolored water.
Fixtures such as basement laundry sink work very well for this. If discolored water or other concerns persist, please call the water utility at 715-345-5260 for assistance.
The water discoloration is due to the presence of iron and manganese in the pipes that occurs naturally in the groundwater but became suspended in the water because of the extreme rate of flow following the break.
It is important to know that the discoloration is an aesthetic issue that can usually be resolved by flushing the water line. The water is safe for all uses including drinking, bathing, and cooking.