Waterfowl hunting season causes confusion for community hearing gunshots

WAUSAU (WAOW) — There's no doubt hearing gunshots, can be alarming, but how can you tell the difference between real danger and hunters looking to fill the freezer.
Hunters in central Wisconsin have been causing a bit of a stir in some of the communities near water.
Sometimes the explanation for the gunshots can be as simple as it's that time of year again.
"You can bet if those shots are coming from the lake or the river area, and it’s fall, it’s hunting season, and that’s most likely going to be hunters and hunters," said Lieutenant Bill Kolb with the Wausau Police Department. (They'll) traditionally do a pretty good job of discharging their firearms in a safe direction.”
While most hunters abide by the rules and stay out of restricted areas, some pass them by and head into restricted areas for better hunting.
Wausau Police wants you to know they will respond if needed, but you shouldn't be alarmed.
Kolb said, "We get notified by these residents of hearing these gun shots and officer will respond to that, attempt to identify where those shots are coming from and then the waterfowl hunter may be cited and given a ticket. The amount of that fine is 187 dollars for discharging a firearm in the city.”
For hunters wanting to avoid those areas and are unsure of where they are located, can find answers on the Wausau Police Department's website.
"Hunters wondering where they can hunt on the river and lake as it pertains to the city limits and staying outside the city limits of Wausau can go to our website the Wausau Police Department website and find maps that will tell them where those lines are going across the water," Kolb said.
Each zone has a six-bird daily bag limit but check for other rules and specific guidelines with officials.
Waterfowl season lasts until December 12, so remember to always practice gun safety, and if you believe it could be real danger, don't be afraid to call 9-1-1.