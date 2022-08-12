Waupaca Co. man arrested in decades old double homicide

Waupaca Co. (WAOW) -- A Weyauwega man has been arrested in connection to a decades old double homicide.
Authorities say Tony Hasse, 51, killed Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad back in March of 1992.
The two were found stabbed to death inside Togstad's home in the town of Royalton. A dog was also stabbed to death.
State authorities say they've been investigating the case for more than 30 years ago. They say recent DNA testing led them to Hasse.
They say Haase told them his father and Togstad's father were friends. He says his father died in a snowmobile crash when he was young. At the time, Haase says his father was racing with two others, his dad's snowmobile was hit by another one and he was killed. The third snowmobile driver then reportedly ran over the driver of the second one. Haase says one of the driver's involved with Togstad's father.
During the investgiation, Haase told authorities on the night of the murders he got very drunk and started thinking of his father and ended up Togstad's home. He claimed to not remember much for that night, but had snippets of memories over the years.