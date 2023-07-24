Waupaca County Sheriff's Department dive team received certification

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — Members of the Waupaca County Sheriff's Department dive team have just received their certifications, meaning they're ready to take their training to the water.
The dive team started from virtually nothing; just a group of people from the department with a vision for the future.
What really propelled this vision into actuality was the funds from the communities in the county, who generously supported the new team.
Divers were able to go to training and use proper gear because of the funding.
While anyone can learn what needs to be done under the water, it takes a lot of strength and stamina to get the job done.
Detective Sergeant Nathan Nelson gave his input on just how important it is to have this team.
"We have over 240 lakes in our county and over 100 rivers, streams, and creeks, so we have a lot of water. And we do have incidents that require search and rescue," Waupaca County Detective Sergeant Nathan Nelson says.
Evidence locating, marking, and collecting are some of the other tasks the divers will engage in.
Marathon County has a dive team as well, but Waupaca will be able to keep them closer to home, while their crews handle anything down-river or give extra help if needed.