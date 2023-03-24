Waupaca's first female deputy retires

WAUPACA, Wis. -- (WAOW) Being the first anything can be a daunting task, but Julie Thobaben took that challenge head on when she became the Waupaca County Sheriff's Department's first female deputy. 28 years later, she's reflecting on a storied career.
Thobaben said, "It was actually very exciting, being the first female deputy. A lot of high expectations I felt rested on my shoulders, and I anticipated a lot of them, and I handled them with flying colors."
Despite being the first woman in an otherwise male office, Thobaben says she was treated as an equal from day one, saying, "With the four other deputies in the department that I worked with, I was treated just like another one of the guys in the department."
And although she was the first, she hasn't been the last, with many other women joining the department in the years she's worked there. Thobaben said she was happy to serve as a role model. "There's at least five I believe working here, and there's also a female deputy that was just promoted last year to patrol sergeant."
Thobaben saying that she's met the expectations she placed on herself all those years ago.