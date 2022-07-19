Wausau 24 endurance bike race returns to Nine Mile County Forest

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — An endurance mountain bike race is set to take place at Nine Mile County Forest later in July.
The Wausau 24 and Wausau Trail Run will take place over two days with the trail runs starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 29.
The weekend event brings over 650 racers and runners from roughly 15 states for the Wausau 24 bike race and Wausau Trail Run, which will feature a 5K, 10K and half-marathon distance runs.
Racers can compete individually or on teams to complete as many laps as possible in 6-hour, 12-hour and 24-hour categories.
Bike race categories start at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30. The Wausau 24 features a 13-mile lap that crosses the Nine Mile single track and ski trails.
Children have the chance to test their race skills in the Wausau 12- or 24-minute race featuring a one-mile beginner single track loop. A kids trail run follows the bike race for those who prefer running instead.
The weekend's festivities will also feature live music and complimentary food and beer for all racers.