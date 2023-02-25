Wausau and D.C. Everest hold resource fair

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) The Wausau and D.C. Everest school districts teamed up to take stigmas down with their Family and Disability Resource Fair.
Despite it being a Saturday, the halls of Wausau West High School were still full of students and their parents, learning all about the opportunities available to them as students with special needs, with many clubs and organizations all coming together under one roof.
Alyssa Garske, an area parent who has a four year-old daughter with special needs, said, "It means the world. It means that my daughter is having as many tools in her toolbox as I can get." Garske said that the fair helped her find organizations that can help her daughter feel like she belongs.
Garske's family was just one of the many families coming to the fair to help connect their kids with resources. Garrett Kath is an area student who talked about how the fair helped him.
Kath said, "It's helpful for some people. They sort of need help with things, like for instance, speech, helping with classes and what not." Kath said that one organization he met with helped him take steps in the right direction after high school, by teaching him how to manage a bank account.
Students enjoying the opportunity to come to school and learn, this time, without homework.