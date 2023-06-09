Wausau bicyclist prepares for 1,000 mile journey across Wisconsin for charity

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A Wausau man is preparing to bike more than 1,000 in his home state starting Saturday.
Zach Peterson says his trip will take a whole week with his wife following close by for food and moral support.
He says that he got the idea last year because he was getting tired of the negativity around the world.
Now, he's teaming up with Feeding Wisconsin to make sure kids across the Badger State will have the food they need.
"For this ride, I have bins of food sitting over there ready, but that's not the case for everybody," Peterson said. "Our goal is $11,600 because there are 11,600 people in Marathon County alone that are food insecure."
Right now, Peterson's GoFundMe for the ride is at nearly $8,000 with all proceeds going to Feeding Wisconsin.