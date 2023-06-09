 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated fire potential
this afternoon. The areas of greatest concern are the sandy soil
regions of northern and central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather
has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.

Visit the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning
restrictions.

Wausau bicyclist prepares for 1,000 mile journey across Wisconsin for charity

  • Updated
  • 0
Wausau bicyclist prepares for 1000 mile journey across Wisconsin for charity

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A Wausau man is preparing to bike more than 1,000 in his home state starting Saturday.

Zach Peterson says his trip will take a whole week with his wife following close by for food and moral support.

He says that he got the idea last year because he was getting tired of the negativity around the world.

Now, he's teaming up with Feeding Wisconsin to make sure kids across the Badger State will have the food they need.

"For this ride, I have bins of food sitting over there ready, but that's not the case for everybody," Peterson said. "Our goal is $11,600 because there are 11,600 people in Marathon County alone that are food insecure."

Right now, Peterson's GoFundMe for the ride is at nearly $8,000 with all proceeds going to Feeding Wisconsin.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you