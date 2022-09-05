Wausau celebrates Labor Day with a parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Communities throughout the area celebrated Labor Day, including in Wausau.
The annual parade was hosted by the Marathon County Central Labor Council.
Hundreds of attendees enjoyed the parade, which included around 60 floats with marching bands, horses and firetrucks.
Organizers say Labor Day is a way for current blue-collar workers to honor the sacrifices made by the workers who fought for their rights.
"With the organization of labor unions and the labor movement, just being a voice for what was a suppressed, blue-collar working class," Jake Hose, the President of Marathon County Central Labor Council, said.
The parade ended at the Labor Temple, where the celebrations continues with food, drinks and awards for their Citizen of the Year and Organization of the Year.