Wausau Chamber of Commerce and others put on personal care drive

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) - The Wausau Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Transformational Leadership Class teamed up to launch a personal care drive.
The drive helps students at Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School and those at the Wausau's Women's Community.
They're asking for donations of personal care items such as body wash, shampoo, conditioner, hair care products, deodorant, toilet paper, and more.
Organizers said it's a way they can help with the need they're seeing in central Wisconsin.
"We're trying to help out those individuals that are still potentially at home with parents who are under 21 all the way on the Women's Community side. Really anyone who is in need," said Justin Natzke with Transformational Leadership.
Several drop-off locations include:
- Crystal Finishing Systems: Mosinee and Schofield
- Lamb's Fresh Market: Rib Mountain
- Innovative Health: Schofield
- Pick 'N Save: Weston