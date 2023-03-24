Wausau clinic becomes the first to use FDA approved eye injections

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Wisconsin eye clinic is being the first to offer the FDA approved eye injectors Syfovre, used to treat Macular Degeneration.
Macular Degeneration is an eye disease that blurs the central vision.
The disease in particular attacks the Retina, this is a thin layer that helps with the central vision.
Once you reach the age of 50 you become one out of ten with this disease.
At the age of 80 you risk the chance of being three out of ten.
Doctors say the injections are inexpensive and covered through most insurances.