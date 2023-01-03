Wausau Curling Club to host 2023 Curling Club National Championships

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Curling Club will play host to the 2023 USA Curling Club National Championships.
The event will bring some of the country's best curlers to Wausau to compete from March 15-19.
Twelve of the top club teams of each gender will compete for the national title.
“Having this event in Wausau brings high-level curling and hundreds of people from around the country to our area,” said Kim Susens, President of the Wausau Curling Club, in a press release on usacurling.org. “We are delighted to host these athletes who represent the best qualities of our sport.”
It's not the first time Wausau has been host to a national-level event.
In 2021, they hosted the Men’s and Women’s National Championships and the Mixed Doubles National Championship.