...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE
REGION INTO TOMORROW MORNING...

.A slow moving storm system will continue to bring a wintry mix of
precipitation to the area tonight into tomorrow morning. Pavement
temperatures will likely drop after dark, increasing the likelihood
of roads developing icy patches.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to
two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Wausau Curling Club to host 2023 Curling Club National Championships

  • Updated
  • 0
Curling

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Curling Club will play host to the 2023 USA Curling Club National Championships.

The event will bring some of the country's best curlers to Wausau to compete from March 15-19.

Twelve of the top club teams of each gender will compete for the national title.

“Having this event in Wausau brings high-level curling and hundreds of people from around the country to our area,” said Kim Susens, President of the Wausau Curling Club, in a press release on usacurling.org. “We are delighted to host these athletes who represent the best qualities of our sport.”

It's not the first time Wausau has been host to a national-level event.

In 2021, they hosted the Men’s and Women’s National Championships and the Mixed Doubles National Championship.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to bhanson@waow.com 

