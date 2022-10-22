Wausau Cyclones hold 'Pink The Rink' game for Asprius' Breast Health Assistance Fund

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau Cyclones Hockey Team has partnered with Aspirus Health to raise awareness for breast cancer awareness month.
The team's Pink the Rink game will take place Saturday night. The event will include a jersey auction, 50-50 raffles and more. Proceeds from the game are going to the Breast Health Assistance Fund at Aspirus to help more people get a routine mammogram no matter the situation.
"We're more than just a hockey team here in Wausau. We're entrenched in the community," said Zach Serwe, Director of Business Operations with the Wausau Cyclones. "This is just one small way we can help give back to our local community for the people that support us all season long."
Last year's event raised just over $1800. This year they're expected to raise over $2500.