Wausau Cyclones set for home opener

WAUSAU Wis. (WAOW) - Heads up hockey fans, if you're looking for something to do this weekend, you're in luck.
The Cyclones, Wausau’s junior hockey team, will host the St. Louis Junior Blues in their home opener scheduled for Friday night, Oct. 14th.
The team is made up of players from across the country.
The puck will drop at 7 p.m. - with the goal to bring a fun, exciting, unique atmosphere to Wausau.
"It's something that people can be proud of and get behind and support. They can feel like this represents the city of Wausau and the surrounding area very well," said Zach Serwe, Director of Business Operations for the Wausau Cyclones.
Throughout the season, the Cyclones will have bobble head giveaways, wiener dog races and countless other promotions.
Tickets can be bought at the door at Marathon Park. Cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children.