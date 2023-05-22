Wausau Entrepreneur opens Diner & Lounge

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Local business owner, and entrepreneur Tyler Vogt is opening Westsider Diner and Lounge in Wausau on 3rd street.
Vogt already owns multiple businesses in the central Wisconsin, including Malarkey's Pub in downtown Wausau.
The Diner and Lounge was made to be a sit down eatery and hang out spot for people who don't want to go to a loud bar.
They are currently in a soft opening phase where the restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday 4pm-12am.
Another goal of the business is to be available for people who work hours that don't align with the nine to five regular work schedule.
Vogt mentioned that those people should have a place to go after hours to hang out and get a beer and a burger.
The soft opening was last Friday and was a huge hit.
Looking forward the Diner and Lounge will be completely open once construction on the building is complete.