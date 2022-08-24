Wausau Fire Department changes minimum requirements for applicants

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - For the first time since 2002, the Wausau Fire Department is changing their minimum requirements for applicants.
The department is now accepting applicants with EMT basic training and level one firefighter certification.
Applicants will still be required to get their paramedic and level two certifications, but the department will allow them 12 months to complete those after being hired.
"We've been running shorthanded now for almost two years and we want to get those numbers up. We want to make sure we have the quality staff and the number of staff to serve our citizens and serve our community to the best of our abilities," said Deputy Chief, Jeremy Kopp.
Applications will be open through September 18th.