Wausau Flying Services hosts pilot for a day

WAUSAU (WAOW)– The Wausau Flying Services allowed people to come and try being a pilot for a day over the weekend.
The event gave people hands-on experience in a plane. Attendees learned how airplanes fly, how to control the plane and what to do with a pilot certificate.
"We do a flight from Wausau to Merrill and return with each leg of those flights one person gets to fly and one person gets to ride," said John Chmiel, the president of Wausau Flying Services.
If you missed this month's class but are interested to attend future classes, next month's Pilot for a Day class starts Aug. 19.
To sign up you can visit their website.