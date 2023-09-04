Wausau holds annual Labor Day Parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Huge crowds of people showed up for Wausau's Labor Day Parade and people were excited to get in on a lead into Fall.
The city took time to honor local workers all in the spirit of Labor Day.
The parade had everyone from Boy Scouts to the Marathon County Central Labor Council.
Parade goers said they love the tradition.
"I think it's just the ritual of sitting here and generally speaking we're in the same couple blocks getting candy and cheering on everyone that's going by," said Jackie Ruby, a Wausau resident.
With the start of Fall imminent, there will be a host of festivals and events in Marathon County that WAOW will keep you updated on.