Wausau hosts Curling Club National Championships

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) While the Wausau Curling Club is no stranger to national tournaments, this is the first time that they have hosted the Curling Club National Championships, and with teams coming in from as far away as Alaska and Boston, the impact on the local economy was felt far beyond the ice.
Jim Force, a board member with the club, said, "We have a lot of folks here coming from out of town, staying in hotels and eating in restaurants, I'm sure there's a positive economic benefit."
And one of those folks from out of town was Julie Segovia, her club came all the way from Houston to compete in nationals for the first time, and she spoke about the journey from the lone star state, to the badger state.
Segovia said, "We rent hockey ice in Houston, and have limited practice ability, so to be able to be here on dedicated ice and have the consistency was just a treat." And while her club didn't end up making it to the final round, she said she was thankful for the experience, and is hungry to get back here next year.
So as the saying goes, there's a first time for everything, with the Wausau Curling Club hoping that there will be many more times to come.