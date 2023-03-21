Wausau launches joint effort to hold 4th of July fireworks show

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's a bit early for the Fourth of July, but talks are already underway to get celebrations back up and running this year.
Wausau has historically held its Fourth of July Fireworks show out in Marathon Park, but due to some renovations planned there, officials in Wausau are looking at alternatives.
They're enlisting the help of Rothschild, Schofield, Rib Mountain and Weston. They're also planning a change in location, having the fireworks display above the lake instead.
Organizer Jean Frankel says after recent celebrations were canceled due to Covid, weather or other factors, they wanted to be sure to make it happen this year.
"It's just been kind of, what can we do to have something, and it's not just about Wausau, it's about all the municipalities so we figured maybe we can make it work for everybody," she said.
They're looking at a total cost of $30,000, with each municipality responsible for $3,500, and a potential sponsor paying the rest.
Organizers are still looking for approval from each town board or council before they can move forward.