Wausau Little League playing for state championship and Little League World Series

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - It's every young ball player's dream.
To take the field in a Little League World Series, and the Wausau 12U All-stars have made their mark with a state championship run starting Saturday, but they didn't even see themselves in this position.
"No. Not Really," said Eli Fiet, catcher and batting .706 in the first two rounds of tournament play. "It's my first year making it to state, and I think we have a pretty good chance of doing it."
Much of that Coach Mielke attributes to teamwork.
"This is all about team. These kids all go to school together, they all know one another throughout the leagues, and they just have a good time and enjoy each other," said manager, Tim Mielke.
That comradery has put these stars of tomorrow in a once in a lifetime position.
If they can come out on top at state, they'll move on to Indianapolis for regionals where a win would punch their ticket to Williamsport and the Little League World Series.
"To win state, we got to put in a lot of effort and play as a team," said Jace Drews, a starting pitcher.
"We have to worry about us, not our competition. Doesn't matter who we play. They're all going to be pretty good teams, and we're a really good team too," said Fiet.
Although the schedule hasn't been released yet, the journey starts this Saturday in their own backyard of Doepke Park in Rib Mountain.
If you ask these kids what it would mean to them to make it to the big stage?
"It would be the coolest thing ever," said Drews.
"It would be one of the greatest feelings ever," said Fiet.
Because Superior backed out of this weekend's tournament, schedules are still being finalized.