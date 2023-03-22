Wausau man injured after falling from 4th floor of Landmark Apartments

WAUSAU (WAOW) — A 51-year-old Wausau man was injured after falling from his apartment on the fourth floor after tying bedding together and tried to go out the window of Landmark Apartments building on Tuesday night.
According to a press release from Wausau Police Department, the man was drinking and thought police were in the apartment building trying to find him.
At approximately 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers responded to the Landmark Apartments building, 221 Scott Street, for a 911 call from a resident. The caller reported his roommate had just fallen or jumped from their 4th-floor apartment window opening, according to a press release from Wausau Police Department.
Upon arrival, Officers located an adult male injured on the sidewalk area on Scott Street, along with bedding materials that had been tied together. The male was treated by EMS and transported to Aspirus hospital. Upon confirming his identity, officers learned the 51-year-old male was on probation and had a warrant from WI Department of Corrections.
After investigation it was determined, the man had been consuming alcohol that morning and was voicing his belief police were in the building and seeking him out. He barricaded the apartment door with furniture, crafted a make-shift rope by tying bedding materials together, affixed it to an interior object and attempted to exit the building via the roped bedding leading out the window.
The bedding material broke at some point after exiting the window opening and the man was hurt after falling down to the sidewalk.
The press release also states:
The apparent belief of officer presence in the building at the time was false. There were no calls for service at or near the building that morning prior to the incident. Officers were unaware of the male’s location and warrant status beforehand. Toxicology testing is to be determined.
The injured male remains under care at Aspirus hospital, in critical condition.