Wausau man killed in Western South Dakota motorcycle crash

LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend.
According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the SDHP.
No further information has been provided, and officers are continuing to investigate.
The crash occurred at approximately 12:30 AM on Sunday, July 31st, though the Highway Patrol did not release details of the incident until Thursday.
The incident occurred about a week before the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which brings thousands of bikers from all over the world into the Black Hills. The Rally officially opens on Friday, though some attendees are known to get into town early.