Wausau masons win World Championship

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Bricklayer Michael Schlund and mason tender Aaron Kowalski of Wausau took home the title of World Champions at last week's Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 in Las Vegas.
Competitors have just one hour to lay as many bricks as they can, with as few mistakes as possible. Schlund and Kowalski won with a total of 759.
The pair trained for hours at their shop in Wausau.
"You want to be a champion in this game you have to practice, put your time in and that's what we did, we didn't just show up to Vegas unprepared," Kowalski said.
All that preparation paid off when they were named World Champions.
"It's hard to explain, I still don't have the words for it," Schlund said. "Just complete relief, joy."
As champions this year, they've earned an automatic spot in next year's competition. They say they hope their win encourages young people to join a trade.