Wausau museum ends up on 'Jeopardy!' as a question

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Wausau took center stage on 'Jeopardy!' where the hit game show had a question highlighting the 'From Laos to America Museum'.
Museum founder, Jim Harris, had a rush of emotions after his phone went crazy with texts saying his museum was referenced on the show.
Harris founded the museum 23 years ago collecting artifacts from Laos and over 60 different groups that call the country home.
It's his mission to share their story with central Wisconsin, and now he hopes to bring in even more visitors.
"We get people from Sacramento, from St. Paul, Raleigh, North Carolina who come through and look at our collection and are staggered by what we have," said Harris.
Harris says he takes a trip to Laos every year to help locals, learn from the culture, and expand his collection.