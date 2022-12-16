Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America 2023

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - A new Miss America has been crowned, and it's Wausau native, Grace Stanke.
Stanke has been in Uncasville, Connecticut this past week stamping her name in Miss America and Wisconsin history.
When Stanke was crowned, she couldn't believe it.
"It was definitely kind of a black out," said Stanke.
She took home $70,000 along with the title which will go toward her education in nuclear engineering at U-W Madison.
Grace competed in multiple categories and competitions including a 10 minute job interview, showcasing her knowledge of nuclear engineering, a social impact pitch, red carpet competition, and the talent competition where she placed first with her violin, learning it in Wausau.
"I was able to deliver that performance on the Miss America state and that was truly an incredible moment for me because my violin is a huge part of my life and forever will be," said Stanke.
Her music teacher at the Wausau Conservatory of Music says she always had it in her to be something special.
"It was obvious she loved music, and that was always there," said Stanke's violin instructor, Patrick Langer. "That was really what made her special at a young age."
Grace's journey is also inspiring others including UW-Stevens Point violin student Ashley Springer who kept tabs on Grace during the competition.
"It shows women and girls of all ages that we can, we are capable, and we do wonderful things," said Springer.
Grace has her focus on nuclear engineering now, showing the world the benefits of nuclear and clean energy.
In a male-dominated field, Grace wants to show to all girls that anything is possible.
"It's not going to be an easy path, but it's worth it," said Stanke. "Hopefully my daughters and the next generation of STEM females only have to remove pebbles. That's what we're all working for here."
Grace is planning to come home to Wausau for the holidays, then spend most of 2023 traveling the nation and the world speaking about nuclear and clean energy.
Once her stint as Miss America comes to an end, she'll return to UW Madison to pursue her dream as a nuclear engineer.