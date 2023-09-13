Wausau native hired as new Kronenwetter Administrator

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) — A Wausau native has been tabbed as the next Kronenwetter Administrator.
According to a release from the Village of Kronenwetter, during the Sept. 11 Kronenwetter Village Board meeting, three candidates were interviewed and Peter Kampfer was offered the position.
Kampfer is a Wausau native, who currently lives in Texas, the release said. Kampfer’s start date is expected to be in October.
Kampfer brings 34 years of experience in different levels of government, both at the local and county levels. He also has experience leading public utilities, the release states.
“While all the candidates did a nice job interviewing, one stood out from the rest,” said Kim Manley, Kronenwetter Interim Administrator, in the release. “The Village is excited to start a new chapter with Mr. Kampfer.”