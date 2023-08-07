Wausau non-profit offers a "Candy Adventure"

(WAOW) -- MOSAIC of North Central Wisconsin built a human-sized version of a classic candy-themed board game.
They're calling it "Candy Adventure."
Located at the old YWCA building on 5th Street, families or groups can sign up for a 45-minute session.
Participants can set their sights on some tasty sweets and there are also opportunities to win other prizes.
Organization executive director Samantha Wederath says it's some family fun.
"Just to create an opportunity for groups to come in and have fun, beat the summer heat, come inside in air conditioning," explained Wederath. "But, something fun for families to do together but also help support both organizations."
Proceeds support MOSAIC and Wausau Trans Fam.
The game will be available through August 20. Anyone interested can sign up through the MOSAIC of North Central Wisconsin website.