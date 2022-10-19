Wausau officials react to Footlocker-Eastbay closure

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- More than 200 workers in the Wausau area are dealing with the news that they'll be out of jobs in within the next few months.
The Eastbay-Footlocker Service Center in Wausau sent a notice to its employees early Wednesday of its plans to close the facility by spring 2023.
Following the announcement, 210 employees will be without a job in the coming months.
In a statement, Footlocker says the decision is "a result of efforts to optimize distribution processes in order to serve their nationwide customers more efficiently and effectively."
Recently, the distribution center, like many other business, has been facing challenges.
"That business leadership has to make strategic decisions as to where the global economy is, where the labor market is, what the cost of doing business is, transportation or anything that comes with a distribution center," Dave Eckmann, the President & CEO of the Wausau Chamber of Commerce, said.
Eastbay has been a staple of the community for over 40 years and has provided employment to thousands in Central Wisconsin.
Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg said in a statement, "Eastbay and Foot Locker have been employment pillars in our community for decades so this is understandably hard news for our community and the 200 employees who are affected".
Although transition is never easy, city officials say there's plenty of hope for those affected.
"So while there's change taking place there, we are in an economy right now, that we have a high demand for labor and these folks know how to work," Eckmann said.
Footlocker's statement also mentioned they are looking to provide impacted team members with competitive severance packages, a stay bonus and career services.
The employees will have jobs through the holiday season. Around 160 employees will be laid off on January 30th, with the remaining 50 working until closing day on April 30th.