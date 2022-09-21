Wausau PD visits Culvers for Cops at Culvers Day

WAUSAU Wis. (WAOW) - If you passed by any Culver's in Wisconsin Wednesday, chances are you saw plenty of police around.
Its all part of the 'Lights of Christmas' program fundraiser.
Each year police across the Badger state help out at their local Culver's, collecting money that is then turned into gift cards.
Those gift cards are then handed out to families in need during the winter time.
Wausau Police Captain Ben Graham said this is just one way to give back to the community that supports them.
"During the winter months, especially during the Christmas season, we take those gift cards that we receive, and when we see a need in the community - we are able to meet that need," said Graham.
Last year, Wisconsin Police Departments were able to raise over $75,000 dollars, all because tips and a percentage of sales go toward the fundraiser.