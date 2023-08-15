Wausau police and fire departments give back during Community Thank You Cookout

WAUSAU — (WAOW) Wausau police officers and firefighters busted out the grills to give away free lunches as a way of saying 'thank you'.
The two departments partnered up for the city's 8th annual Community Thank You Cookout' on the 400 block Tuesday in downtown Wausau.
Wausau's patrol captain says events like these give staff of both departments a chance to connect with the community and show them who they are behind those badges and helmets.
"It really requires the support of your community in order to make the police officers and firefighters really feel like the community is backing them in the work that they do," said Todd Baeten. "So, we wanted to pay it all back and give thanks back to the community."
In total, the departments grilled up more than 1,000 hot dogs and brats.
Staff say they're grateful for the community's continued support and are looking forward to doing it again next year.