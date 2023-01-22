Wausau Police arrest wrong-way driver on highway

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A woman from Neenah is facing multiple charges, including child neglect and operating while intoxicated, after police say she was driving the wrong way Saturday night on Highway 29.
The Wausau Police Department said in a Facebook post it happened at about 10:30 p.m., when they received reports of a driver headed east in the westbound lanes near 72nd Avenue.
Dash-cam video shows the 34-year-old driver nearly colliding head-on with the officer's squad car before coming to a stop.
Police said they learned the woman was supposed to be caring for a family member's child in Wausau and that the child had been left alone. Officers went to the home and found the child safe.
The woman was arrested for third-offense OWI and neglecting a child.