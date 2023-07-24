Wausau Police Department is looking for wanted shooter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wausau Police Department is currently underway with their search for 17 year old Nicholas Multani.
Police say Multani got into an argument with another Wausau man, and that things escalated quickly.
They are accusing Multani of shooting the man's house several times, as the rounds of bullets found outside would suggest.
As of now, police are working on bringing the teen into custody with the help of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, who have issued a warrant for his arrest.
"We're following leads just in terms of making connections with family and friends, trying to convince Mr. Multani to turn himself in. As of today, he also has a warrant out with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections," says Lieutenant Nicholas Cihlar of the Wausau Police Department.
A profile with the name and what appears to be a picture of Multani has been commenting on the department's Facebook posts, but the department says those comments are the least of their concerns right now.
A full description of Multani is available in a separate article.
Nicholas Multani is considered armed and dangerous, so if you see him in public, do not approach him and call the police immediately.