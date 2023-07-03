Wausau Police Department Prioritizes Pedestrian Safety

Wausau, WI (WAOW) — The life of a pedestrian is becoming more and more dangerous.
In the past year, there were more than 7,500 pedestrian fatalities in the United States, which is the most we have seen in the past 40 years.
However, the Wausau Police Department is now aware of this change and is working to keep pedestrians safe in part by always paying attention.
"It is concerning though to learn that it is starting to rise and become an issue in other cities. It's something we try to look for when we are on patrol, you know, make sure people are obeying crosswalk signs and crossing at the appropriate intersections and those type of things," says Ben Price, Wausau Police Officer.
The officers in the city make sure everyone is obeying the rules, and this idea of pedestrian safety will spark conversations inside the department of how they can better protect their citizens in the future.