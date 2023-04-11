Wausau police warn ‘unhoused’ people to move over potential flooding

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) – Rising waters on the Wisconsin River are prompting the Wausau Police Department to evacuate areas where people who are homeless stay.
The city’s emergency officials said in a news release areas along the river likely will flood.
That’s especially a concern, after WPS officials said they’ll need to implement flood procedures for the kayak course dam under the Scott Street bridge. That move will force the closure of the Riverwalk trail.
City officials said they’re working with Catholic Charities, The Salvation Army and other organizations to “assure there is adequate overnight bed space.” The Department of Public Works and Parks Department also are planning for safe storage of property.
The areas being evacuated include:
- Under the Scott Street bridge on the east and west side of the river
- Barker-Stewart Island
- Isle of Ferns Park
- Other locations along the river
The Parks Department will be closing Barker-Stewart Island and Isle of Ferns Park completely until water levels recede.