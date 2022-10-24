Wausau priest resigns after allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor surface

WAUSAU – The Rev. Mark Pierce has resigned from his position with St. Michael and Church of the Resurrection, collectively known as the Eastside Parishes, in Wausau over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.
The announcement came Sunday, when The Rev. Tom Lindner of St. Anne Parish read a statement from Bishop William Callahan.
In it, Callahan said the abuse occurred decades ago but just came to light last week. He also said that, following procedures, Pierce was immediately placed on leave and relieved of ministerial duties.
Lindner also read from a statement by Pierce, where he admitted to causing a person harm by behavior inappropriate for a priest.
While Pierce was dean at Newman Catholic Schools, the Diocese of La Crosse said in an email statement the allegations are not related to the school system.