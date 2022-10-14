Wausau residents react to October snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- While it may only be October, people all over Northcentral Wisconsin got a taste of winter Friday, with snow flurries making an appearance.
The snow fell outside the News 9 building in Wausau throughout the day.
Wausau wasn't the only place hit, with Medford, Gleason, Tomahawk and more seeing some of the white stuff. It even stuck in some cities.
In Wausau, people shared how they felt about the fall flurries.
"Iffy; that means winter's coming, and I'm not sure I'm ready for winter yet," Kelly Kaufman said.
Amy Fromm, another Wausau resident, said if she were home, she'd "be jumping for joy, putting on my boots, you know it's exciting. I love snow, I do, I do, I love snow. "
News 9 meteorologist Brad Miller said while seeing a few flurries here and there in October isn't uncommon, Wausau usually only sees accumulation every four years.